Lord Sugar has been raging about Brexit over the last few days.

it comes as Liz Truss has been accused of “playing to the gallery” and risking worsened diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on President Emmanuel Macron.

The Foreign Secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided as to whether the French leader was “friend or foe”.

A number of issues have affected the UK and France in recent months, including boat crossings in the Channel and travel chaos around Dover, which Ms Truss blamed on a lack of staffing by the French authorities.

He then took to Twitter on August 27 and wrote: “The biggest liars in 2016 was Boris and Gove with the red bus. They should both go to Jail. As a chairman of a public company if I mislead or lied to my shareholders ( in this case the public ) I would be sent to jail.”

Then this morning he followed it up, asking: “This might sound a stupid if not naive question but what would it take for us to reverse Brexit and re join the EU. Serious debate please.”

So what could reverse Brexit?

Well, Dr Mike Galsworthy’s thread might go some way to returning the UK to the heart of Europe.

1.

It would take the following:



1) Stable, substantial, popular majority for Rejoin (stable majority already exists – needs to be bigger)



2) Competent campaign to keep it in spotlight (@euromove & @MarchForRejoin)



3) Both Labour & Tories w/ high Rejoin MP numbers.



4) Willing EU — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 29, 2022

2.

A lot of people worry about point 4. They need not. I’ve been reassured by those I trust that there would be real supportive appetite on the other side. (And probably flexibility on arrangements too) — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 29, 2022

3.

The one that people *really* don’t think about enough is No#3.



That’s the biggest impediment to No#4. Because the last thing the EU wants is the UK dancing the hokey cokey down the decades (in out in out) along party lines as different people take power. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 29, 2022

4.

Also, rebuilding the One Nation Conservative base (which is pro-European & pro Single Market) within the Conservatives is tricky and takes time.



Best catalyst for that is Tories losing 2024 dramatically- with the next government bringing in PR… — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 29, 2022

5.

That would then mean that the Conservative Party (or any part of it) would be unlikely to get any sniff at power for the foreseeable, unless they could reasonably collaborate (form coalitions) with other parties.



And still wishing to remain outside EU/SM could be a barrier. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 29, 2022

6.

Happy to write up a business plan on it. 😉 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 29, 2022

This guy likes Mike’s plan!

Lovely thread Mike I can't add much more.



PR is a must first , that will kill the flip-flopping and the country must never ever be hoodwinked in a stranglehold like that of the last 12 years ever again.



The damage is mind-boggling. — Paul de Souza 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦🏁 (@_Paul_de_Souza) August 29, 2022

