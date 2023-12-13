Black cab fares are set to rocket over the festive period, adding insult to injury for those already grappling with sky-high bar and restaurant prices.

Inflation has become synonymous with 2023, with the cost of everything from a pint of beer to a lunchtime sandwich seemingly going up.

And over the festive period, cab fares won’t be exempt from the soaring price rises either.

Transport for London has just announced that cab fares over Christmas will be subject to a hike, and it’s not a small one.

From 8pm on Christmas Eve (Sunday December 24) until 6am on Wednesday December 27 and again from 8pm on New Year’s Eve (Sunday December 31) until 6am on Tuesday January 2, taxis will be charging an extra £4 per journey to all passengers.

Four quid!

There are also planned closures on public transport services over the same period, which could leave you no other choice than hailing down a black cab.

According to TfL’s website: ‘Between Friday 22 December 2023 and Tuesday 2 January 2024, planned work, closures and service changes may affect your journey.’

So make sure to keep updated so you don’t end up seriously out of pocket.

Related: Parts of UK set for record-breaking hot weather this weekend