Shane MacGowan reportedly left a huge contribution towards the bar tab at his own funeral.

According to reports in The Independent, The Pogues frontman left behind €10,000 to ensure everyone was well fed and watered at his wake.

A friend of Shane’s said: “I know the pub they are going to for the meal after – there has already been €10,000 handed over the counter for free beer – it was Shane’s last request.”

Cait O'Riordan singing 'I'm A Man You Don't Meet Every Day', the piper's solo, and Maurice MacGowan's reaction was just one of so many beautiful moments from Shane MacGowan's funeral. #ShaneMacGowan pic.twitter.com/CDoqJh8D1F — Emmet Riordan (@emmetrd) December 9, 2023

The musician was described as a poet, lyricist, singer and trailblazer at his funeral ceremony in County Tipperary.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp and U2 frontman Bono were among those who participated in the service for The Pogues singer, who died at the age of 65.

Also in attendance at Saint Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh were Nick Cave, actor Aidan Gillen, former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and Irish president Michael D Higgins.

During the service, many of MacGowan’s best known songs were played, including a rendition of A Rainy Night In Soho by Cave.

A rousing performance of 'Fairytale of New York' was given by Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill at the funeral of Shane MacGowan in Nenagh, Co Tipperary. The performance was greeted by cheers inside and outside the church | https://t.co/a1x3oRVRMz pic.twitter.com/BOGOP1wjLZ — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 8, 2023

