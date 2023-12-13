Shane MacGowan reportedly left a huge contribution towards the bar tab at his own funeral.
According to reports in The Independent, The Pogues frontman left behind €10,000 to ensure everyone was well fed and watered at his wake.
A friend of Shane’s said: “I know the pub they are going to for the meal after – there has already been €10,000 handed over the counter for free beer – it was Shane’s last request.”
The musician was described as a poet, lyricist, singer and trailblazer at his funeral ceremony in County Tipperary.
Hollywood star Johnny Depp and U2 frontman Bono were among those who participated in the service for The Pogues singer, who died at the age of 65.
Also in attendance at Saint Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh were Nick Cave, actor Aidan Gillen, former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and Irish president Michael D Higgins.
During the service, many of MacGowan’s best known songs were played, including a rendition of A Rainy Night In Soho by Cave.
Related: London’s black cabs set to hike fares significantly this Christmas