A bar in London is giving away 1,000 free pints to thirsty Brits over the entirety of this bank holiday weekend.

There are few bank holiday activities that beat heading to the pub or a bar with your mates, and enjoying a pint, basking in the glow of a three-day weekend.

The only thing that can beat that? The beer being free.

Venn Street Records is giving away free pints all weekend long to celebrate adding draught beer for the first time ever and now pouring the Hells collection exclusively.

250 pints of Camden will be handed out per-day across the bank holiday weekend at Venn Street Records in Clapham, starting Friday 23rd May from doors open until close each day.

Adored citywide, Record Bars is a mainstay for music fans, with live music and DJ sets every night of the week, plus tongue-in-cheek ‘camera off’ nights, a nod to WFH Fridays and the perfect excuse to log off early and head to the bar. And the Bank Holiday weekend is no different.

With their free pint, punters can feast their ears and eyes on (the most important bit) Glasto and Lost Village veterans the Brass Funkeys who are blessing Venn Street Records with an exclusive bank holiday set on Sunday 25th at 6pm.

To get your hands on a free bank holiday bev, all Londoners need to do is book a ticket to reserve their spot and avoid missing out on what’s set to be one of 2025’s best giveaways!

Tom Jackman, of Records Bars, said: “Bank holidays are a thing of legend in London. Sunshine, Commons and Camden Hells. Nothing comes close.

“As the last spring bank holiday rolls in and the weather hots up, giving away 1000 free pints is the least we can do to help fans relax in style. Drink up London!”

1000 Free Pint Giveaway – Key Info

Where: Venn Street Records, Venn Street, Clapham Common, SW4 OBD

When: Launching 23rd May, Friday (5pm), Saturday (4.30pm), Sunday & Monday (4pm)

Price: FREE