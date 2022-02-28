Liz Truss has been criticised for saying she would back Britons going to Ukraine to join the fight against the Russians, with Conservative colleagues saying this would be reckless and illegal.

Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, contradicted the foreign secretary’s assertion that Britons should be able to join the fight in Ukraine, saying this was primarily for Ukrainian nationals and that people without military experience should stay away.

Truss told BBC One’s Sunday Morning programme that she would “absolutely” back anyone wanting to volunteer to help the Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

Illegal

She said: “That is something people can make their own decisions about. The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy, not just for Ukraine, but for the whole of Europe. Absolutely, if people want to support that struggle, I would support them in doing that.”

Former Brexit Sec David Davis also rubbished her idea saying: “I think actually it’s illegal to go and fight in a foreign war these days.”

The Foreign Enlistment Act of 1870, prohibits British people fighting in foreign wars against countries the UK is at peace with.

“There are certainly laws restricting who you can go and fight for already”, Mr Davis went on, noting that “people fought on various sides of the Spanish Civil war without being penalised when they came back”.

Also Dominic Grieve said” “The comments of the foreign secretary may be entirely honourable and understandable, but unless the UK government gives formal licence to people to go to Ukraine, they would be in breach of the Foreign Enlistment Act and committing a criminal offence.”

Truss photoshoot

Well from that car crash interview, she went off for another photo opp, this time wearing what appears to be an RAF helmet.

Reactions

1.

The EU has announced it has agreed unanimously amongst all member countries to take in Ukrainian refugees for up to 3 years without asking them to 1st apply for asylum.



And we get Liz Truss playing at dress up. pic.twitter.com/7JFmqhxP6L — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 28, 2022

2.

Tough

Uncompromising

Ready to do battle.

Liz Truss has impressed me more than any other politician during the #Ukraine crisis

And not just her brave words.

Her rousing photos have offered hope to us all.

Here is a lady who means business.

Ignore her at your peril, Mr Putin.

👊🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/pMKEGHuDdu — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) February 28, 2022

3.

Just a thought, but MAYBE the UK might be able to help Ukraine more if Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took some time out of her part time modelling career, stopped posing and did some actual work – negotiating and managing diplomacy.



Effing chocolate teapot. pic.twitter.com/ozpFobjA41 — Hollerella (@hollerella) February 28, 2022

4.

Susanna Reid – Would you, like Liz Truss, say that anyone who wants to go over & fight in Ukraine, from the UK, is welcome to do so?



James Heappey – I probably wouldn't..



Susanna Reid – Why would you not back Liz Truss & her message? #GMB pic.twitter.com/NSSAcpD7xS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 28, 2022

5.

Britons urged not to go to Ukraine to fight by Defence Minister and former British solider James Heappey.



Tells @susannareid100 on @GMB the reality of war is brutal.



Gung-ho Armchair General Liz Truss is a liability. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 28, 2022

6.

I have no idea why Liz Truss thinks we all want to look at her. I’m sick of her stupid face and stupid costumes.



I’m a photographer, therefore aware of the planning and expense of this charade. Europe is at war and their priority is playing dress up. pic.twitter.com/gSjGyWyfdT — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 28, 2022

7.

I thought it was against UK law – Foreign Enlistment Act (1870) – for any British citizen to fight in a war against a state at peace with the UK? Has the law changed, are we at war or is Liz Truss (once Lord Chancellor & Justice Secretary) inciting criminal offences in Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/b3LRVm5hSC — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) February 28, 2022

8.

EU taking strong action against Russia

Liz Truss taking selfies — cleckylad (@cleckylad) February 27, 2022

9.

She’s had a busy 5 days, or rather her personal photographer has, paid for by us. pic.twitter.com/Us8XhkfmhA — Woke BunnyHugger 🐝 🌱💙 🇺🇦 (@angrywokebunny) February 28, 2022

10.

My Liz Truss calendar is coming along. I'll soon be able to send it to the people of Ukraine which will no doubt be a huge comfort to them. pic.twitter.com/7fc4rGZiFQ — Michael🌱 Ⓥ #FBPE. (@changed_gear) February 28, 2022

11.

Still reeling from yesterday when Liz Truss simply didn't know the law when she said people could go and fight in Ukraine if they wanted to. A small part of me was incredulous- was she introducing intention to legislate?

No. We have a foreign secretary who doesn't know ANYTHING. — Elizabeth Democracy depends on accountability (@ElizabethBangs) February 28, 2022

12.

The uncertainty, the sleep deprivation and the knowledge at any time you may be called into action.

Spare a thought for Liz Truss' personal photographer today. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) February 27, 2022

13.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss understands that the best response to the tragic turmoil in Ukraine is to arrange a self promoting photo opportunity. #Phillips#SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/bewxnHmo3e — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 27, 2022

14.

Liz Truss is drawing up a list of London based Russian Oligarchs to be sanctioned.Layla Moran read the list out in Parliament last week didn't you jot them down Liz ?Always behind the curve,and risable. — Erdmute Wendlinger D (@ErdmuteD) February 27, 2022

15.

‘Britain is preparing a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs to be targeted by sanctions in the coming months, the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, has said.’



All very well, but giving them months to move assets to a safe haven isn’t good enough. Sanction them now! #StandWithUkraine — Helen Morgan MP (@helenhalcrow) February 27, 2022

16.

So Liz Truss says Oligarchs will have no where to hide. Try the House of Lords. — Linda Mcc🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #FBPE (@lindamccorr) February 27, 2022

