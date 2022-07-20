Liz Truss is now the bookies’ favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister as the Tory leadership race approaches its final stages.

Truss has declared she is the “only person who can deliver the change” the UK needs which is in “line with true Conservative principles”.

In a comment piece for The Daily Telegraph, the leadership hopeful outlined the pitch she is planning to deliver to colleagues on Wednesday in the final round of the MPs’ contest.

As well as promising to unite the Tory party after weeks of division and turmoil that was further highlighted by the televised debates, the Foreign Secretary pledged to enact “the biggest economic change we have seen in 30 years”.

If she was to win the leadership, Truss said her plan to get “our economy moving” would centre on tax cuts, deregulation and tough reform.

Best/worst bits

But those who are among the small number of Tory members who will get to choose the next leader of the UK might want to remind themselves of some of her finest moments.

For those with no say, here is a frightening reminder of what’s to come!

Watch

Liz Truss has just become the bookies' favourite to become Britain's next Prime Minister.



Here's a reminder of some of her finest moments. pic.twitter.com/RxCmlB91qw — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 19, 2022

