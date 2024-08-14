Kwasi Kwarteng has accused Liz Truss of being an “unusual person” who lacks emotional intelligence in an interview with the News Agents.

During their time in government, Kwarteng was a key ally of Truss and served as her chancellor for 38 days before he was sacked amid the chaos caused by his tax-cutting mini-budget.

His brief tenure made him the second shortest-serving chancellor behind Iain Macleod, who died a month after taking office in 1970.

Reflecting on his short spell in the Treasury and his working relationship with Truss, he said the ex-PM is an “unusual person” who “doesn’t read the room”.

"[Truss] is an unusual person… She doesn't read the room."



Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng talks to @jonsopel about Liz Truss's emotional intelligence and ill-fated premiership. pic.twitter.com/8pA9COlo8u — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) August 14, 2024

