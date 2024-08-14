Kwasi Kwarteng has accused Liz Truss of being an “unusual person” who lacks emotional intelligence in an interview with the News Agents.
During their time in government, Kwarteng was a key ally of Truss and served as her chancellor for 38 days before he was sacked amid the chaos caused by his tax-cutting mini-budget.
His brief tenure made him the second shortest-serving chancellor behind Iain Macleod, who died a month after taking office in 1970.
Reflecting on his short spell in the Treasury and his working relationship with Truss, he said the ex-PM is an “unusual person” who “doesn’t read the room”.
Watch the clip in full below:
Related: Therese Coffey applies for job in Labour’s Treasury department