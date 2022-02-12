Boris Johnson was facing a possible fine for breaching coronavirus laws after police formally demanded answers from the Prime Minister over partygate allegations.

In light of getting a, let’s be honest, lenient form of interrogation, Line of Duty began to trend.

Downing Street confirmed on Friday night that Mr Johnson had received a legal questionnaire from Metropolitan Police officers investigating events in No 10.

The Prime Minister now has seven days to adequately explain his attendance or face a fine for breaking his own Covid regulations, which would deepen this crisis surrounding his leadership.

Scotland Yard says the questionnaires ask for an “account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event” and have “formal legal status and must be answered truthfully”.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required.”

Mr Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at up to six of the 12 events being investigated as part of Operation Hillman.

Downing Street would not say whether the letter was questioning the Prime Minister over one or more events.

Among them, Mr Johnson has admitted attending a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in May 2020 during the first lockdown, but insisted he believed it would be a work event.

Carrie

He also allegedly attended a gathering organised by his wife Carrie Johnson in the official Downing Street residence, during which Abba songs were reportedly heard on the November 2020 night of Dominic Cummings’ departure as chief adviser.

Mr Cummings tweeted: “great work tory mps leaving this crippled joke of a pm spending next 7 days bunkered down with lawyers trying to remember all his different lies while another major global crisis unfolds.”

More than 50 individuals across Downing Street and wider Government are expected to receive questionnaires.

Outgoing Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick this week suggested some of those being contacted by officers will end up with fines.

“Clearly, some, but probably not all, of those people may very well end up with a ticket,” she told BBC Radio London.

The development further imperils the embattled Prime Minister.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said it would be “very tough” for Mr Johnson to cling on to power if he is fined.

“It will be difficult, he knows that,” the senior MP said in an interview with the i newspaper.

Sir Iain added: “If you’ve set the laws, and you break them and the police decide you have broken them… and then there’s the unredacted (Sue Gray) report – the two things will come together.”

Reactions

1.

In this week's Line of Duty No 10 Special, J gets a questionnaire from the Met to complete which starts with:



Question 1: Are You J?



🤦‍♂️ #JohnsonOut19 — Lloyd Hardy | #JohnsonOut19 (@LloydHardy) February 12, 2022

2.

Sending out questionnaires would have ruined Line of Duty…. — Dr John E Davies (@jed1848) February 12, 2022

3.

@jed_mercurio hey why don’t you just use questionnaires in Line of Duty and not waste time with these elaborate interviews. I’d watch it, gripping TV. #PartyGate — Steven Barclay………….not (@SecretaryBrexit) February 11, 2022

4.

I can't wait for the last season of Line of Duty, which will feature a tense scene with the bad guy filling in a questionnaire. — Neil Perryman (@wifeinspace) February 11, 2022

5.

Let’s be real here though – a questionnaire to be filled with a week with your lawyer is not the most thorough investigative technique available. This is not Line of Duty stuff — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) February 11, 2022

6.

That would make for a pretty rubbish Line of Duty episode… "here's your questionnaire, complete within a week" 🤨



We are truly led @ByDonkeys pic.twitter.com/H6cBQgmc9h — GregoryTKint #SafeEdForAll (@GregoryTKint) February 11, 2022

7.

If Line of duty had sent the police questionnaire #JohnsonOut19 pic.twitter.com/R8RMk8PEy2 — Mike's Himalyan Hike for Marie Curie (@J_Deliciouso) February 12, 2022

8.

"Line of Duty"

Johnson gets questionaire, opens envelope, reads first sentence

"This statements when completing this document must be answered truthfuly, to knowingly answer dishonestly is an offence"………………………

…. OH! — Madsen Torie (@MadmanPirie) February 12, 2022

9.

Do any other legal types know the status of the questionnaires? Presumably there’s no statutory duty to respond (as with, say, s172 Road Traffic Act)? And are they pro forma documents or tailored to each addressee? Are there any templates in the public domain? — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) February 12, 2022

10.

I love those tense scenes in Line of Duty (Which I understand is fiction) where the accused gets the questionnaire as an attachment and then … writes 'no comment' to each question… — Chris Carpenter (@Carpy56Chris) February 12, 2022

11.

@mrjamesob Can you image how much more exciting Line of Duty would have been with a piece of paper conducting interviews of protagonists rather than Hastings, Fleming & Arnott? Missed opportunity there Beeb! — Andrew Fishburn (@Andyfish01) February 12, 2022

