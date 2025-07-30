Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly had a hotel approved to be built in Israel as per reports coming out of the country.

The Jersusalem Post reported that the Wolf of Wall Street, Titanic and Killers of the Flower Moon actor has a 10% stake in a luxury hotel project which has recently gained planning permission in Tel Aviv.

The Hagag Group announced that the construction, which will be built in the Herzliya Marina, has been granted planning permission and is set to go ahead.

The project dates back to 2018 and was only approved for deposit in April 2024.

The Jerusalem Post reported that this long waiting period was due to changes to the building plan which saw it’s footprint increase five fold.

The hotel was initially slated to cover 10,000 square meters but has been approved at a size of 51,000 and 14 storeys tall.