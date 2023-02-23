Protestors have painted a huge Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian embassy in London.

The stunt was carried out by activist group Led By Donkeys on Thursday (February 23), on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Putin’s invasion of Russia.

Russian Embassy, London pic.twitter.com/99mFy6Gx5k — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) February 23, 2023

In a tweet, the group said: “Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination.

“The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.”

They created the unique street art using 170 litres of yellow paint on the eastbound carriageway and a similar amount of blue paint on the westbound side.

Passing traffic then spread the paint out across the road.

The group added that the paint was “high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, and eco-friendly,” MyLondon reports.

The stunt from the group was met with widespread praise on social media.

One person commented: “Should brighten up my walk! Fantastic work everyone!”

Others said it was “fantastic,” “inspiring,” and “top work.”

The Met Police confirmed three men and a woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway.

Officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens at around 8:45am.

