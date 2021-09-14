Children in England will be able to get their first Covid-19 vaccination from next week but experts have expressed concern over the youngest children getting a jab without parental consent.

Health leaders approved first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for over-12s on Monday.

But Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said he would not feel comfortable with a 12-year-old getting a jab if their parent had not consented.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said children will only be able to have a vaccination against their parents’ wishes following a meeting with a clinician.

Professor Devi Sridhar, personal chairwoman in global public health at the University of Edinburgh, said mixed messaging surrounding jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds “hasn’t helped”.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I personally think part of it is because they were so late with a decision – we have just had the same evidence that other countries have had since May and June, and those countries ran ahead because they knew the school year was coming and started vaccinating their children.

“There hasn’t really been new evidence that’s come up in the UK shift in position … they’re trying to explain to people why they’re doing something now that they didn’t do two months ago.”

#LeaveOurKidsAlone began to trend on Twitter as there was outrage from people on social media who were furious at the government’s new vaccine rollout.

UK govt. CONFIRMS plans to vaccinate all over-12s from next week but gives CHILDREN the final say on whether they get the jab, NOT their parents .

INSANITY ……#LeaveOurKidsAlone — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) September 13, 2021

My kids will NOT be vaxxed for covid



They’ve had other vaccines, but this is different



New tech, NO long-term data, risks of heart inflammation & the JCVI REFUSED to recomended it!



Vaxxing kids to protect them from GOV policy is perverse & abhorrent#LeaveOurKidsAlone pic.twitter.com/Bpm2z1wxLt — James Wells (@JamesfWells) September 13, 2021

Our children are NOT medical experiments for Chris Whitty to practice on #HoldTheLine #LeaveOurKidsAlone pic.twitter.com/fxqb5cPJSA — The_Awareness_Foundation (@awareness_4all) September 13, 2021

What are young peoples’ rights to treatment?

Thankfully, a paediatrician was on hand to explain exactly why under 18’s have the right to consent to treatment.

A great🧵from @TessaRDavis setting out under 18’s right to consent to treatment



On the back of the government’s decision to roll out the #CovidVaccine for 12-15 year old’s to help limit further disruption to education https://t.co/h3UAUCI04a — Connecting Care (@CC4CLondon) September 14, 2021

Thread

Tessa Davis gives tips on surviving as a clinician and as a human, she put this thread together explaining consent for under 18s getting treatment without parental agreement.

1.

In 1985 the Gillick judgment laid out how young people in the UK can consent to treatment without parental agreement.



12-15 year olds can now have the COVID vaccine.



They can consent even if the parents refuse.



These 5 points will help you understand Gillick competence: 🧵👇 — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) September 13, 2021

2.

But first, some definitions are key.



Most people know that when you become 18 you’re considered an adult.



And when you’re 16/17 you can consent to treatment just like an adult can.



But, unlike adults, at 16/17 if you refuse treatment it could, in some cases, be overridden. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) September 13, 2021

3.

What about under 16s?



Most people think that those under 16 can’t make decisions without their parent’s agreement, But they can.



Experts agree that this isn’t about AGE. It’s about CAPACITY



That’s where Gillick competence comes in.



It changes how we can listen to young people — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) September 13, 2021

4.

Point #1: Competence can be assessed.



Gillick competence assessment is based on:



• Maturity

• Understanding: the issues, risks, consequences, alternatives

• Ability to explain their reasons in their own words



Gillick unlocks the ability to consent without parental agreement — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) September 13, 2021

5.

Point #2: Competence doesn’t equal consent



Just as with adult consent, they need to be making the decision themselves.



Each issue needs to be considered on its own.



Importantly, if a young person is under pressure, then their consent won’t be valid. Even if they have capacity. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) September 13, 2021

6.

Point #3: Competence is situational.



It’s easy to assume that being competent for one decision means they are for all.



Competence can change if:



• the decision is more complex

• they are under lots of stress



Having capacity in ONE scenario doesn’t mean they have it for all. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) September 13, 2021

7.

Point #4: The parents don’t have to agree.



It’s better to get parental agreement, but it’s not necessary.



This guidance is in place explicitly so that parent decisions CAN be overruled if their child disagrees.



With so much bias out there, this gives young people more freedom. — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) September 13, 2021

8.

Point #5: We must respect our young people



Finally the most important idea of all



We should be pleased our young people can have capacity to decide themselves



This means we



• Recognise their intellect

• Respect them as independent thinkers

• Recognise their societal value — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) September 13, 2021

9.

TL;DR – 5 ideas to help you understand Gillick competence



• #1: Competence can be assessed

• #2: Capacity doesn’t equal consent

• #3: Competence is situational

• #4: The parents don’t have to agree

• #5: We should respect our young people



My 14yo will make her own decision — Tessa Davis (@TessaRDavis) September 13, 2021

