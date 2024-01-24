A video produced by Leave.EU in the run-up to the Brexit referendum has put on show the outrageous number of wayward promises made by those advocating for a split in 2016.

Promises of better health care, higher wages and lower food prices have been dubbed “nonsensical propaganda” after the video resurfaced almost eight years on from the vote.

In fact, there isn’t a single promise made in this video that hasn’t turned out to be untrue, but don’t hold your breath if you think there will be retribution.

Apparently, in this country, lying to the electorate is fair game.

