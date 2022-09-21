A caller into Nick Ferrari’s LBC show gave him both barrels as he raged about the media’s handling of Meghan Markle.

The Dutchess of Sussex has been back in the UK for the Queen’s funeral and got the usual treatment from the right-wing media during her brief stay.

She was branded a “manipulative bully who got found out” by financier Ben Goldsmith, while others suggested she cried “fake tears” during the Queen’s funeral.

Meghan will now return to the US with husband Prince Harry without having brokered a ‘peace deal’ with the royal family.

It was previously reported that she had requested a one-to-one meeting with King Charles, although that seemingly has not been forthcoming.

Discussing the issue on LBC, one caller got pretty irate about the situation.

Here’s his exchange with Nick Ferrari in full:

"You and all the other right-wing gammon media personalities have been bullying Meghan Markle since the word go!"



This guy phones in to LBC and lets loose on Nick Ferrari. pic.twitter.com/QeykhEA7c2 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 21, 2022

