Laurence Fox has informed Barclays that he wishes to drain his account in a bizarre social media post.

The controversial political activist took to Twitter to inform the bank of his decision, provoking a hilarious response.

Banks have been thrust into the spotlight after Nigel Farage revealed that his own bank account has been closed.

The former Brexit Party leader said the unnamed banking group, which he has been with since 1980, told him it was a commercial decision.

However, Farage said on Twitter this amounted to “serious political persecution”, suggesting the decision was made due to his involvement in the 2016 European Union referendum.

Jacob Rees-Mogg also featured Dr Mike Davidson from Christian charity Core Issues Trust on his show who claimed Barclays had closed their account.

'I phoned Barclays, asked them why, and they said “we’re not obliged to give you a reason”.'



Dr Mike Davidson, director of Core Issues Trust, discusses Barclays Bank's settlement after closing the Christian charity’s account.



🖥️GB News YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/cP3U65D08V — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 29, 2023

It prompted Fox to spark a run on the banks.

But judging by this reaction, it could be a bit of a damp squib!

you probably have to go see them rather than tweet at them, pal pic.twitter.com/6FAXRCOi8x — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) July 2, 2023

Barclays: is two fives and a ten ok? pic.twitter.com/IC9guACjmY — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) July 2, 2023

Breaking: live reaction from the Chairman and CEO of Barclays: https://t.co/BBRzaSsH07 pic.twitter.com/hFhCFQQPGk — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) July 2, 2023

Dear Barclays, I've banked with you since I was 11 yrs old (39 yrs then) & both my Mum & step dad worked for you. I'm surprised it's taken you this long to upset this idiot but congratulations on finally achieving it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/0rjdgt5BpP — LC (@TradeyBear) July 1, 2023

