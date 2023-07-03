Laurence Fox has informed Barclays that he wishes to drain his account in a bizarre social media post.
The controversial political activist took to Twitter to inform the bank of his decision, provoking a hilarious response.
Banks have been thrust into the spotlight after Nigel Farage revealed that his own bank account has been closed.
The former Brexit Party leader said the unnamed banking group, which he has been with since 1980, told him it was a commercial decision.
However, Farage said on Twitter this amounted to “serious political persecution”, suggesting the decision was made due to his involvement in the 2016 European Union referendum.
Jacob Rees-Mogg also featured Dr Mike Davidson from Christian charity Core Issues Trust on his show who claimed Barclays had closed their account.
It prompted Fox to spark a run on the banks.
But judging by this reaction, it could be a bit of a damp squib!
Related: The Spirit of Cornwall: Why the Tories will be wiped out in the next General Election