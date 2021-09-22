Laurence Fox is at it again, this time waltzing into the Strictly Come Dancing debate.

It all kicked off after it was reported that some of the professional dancers in this year’s lineup have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, meaning that they could not take part in the show.

Yesterday it was revealed that Covid has killed more people in US than the Spanish flu, so understandably every precaution is being taken by the show’s producers.

Fox, as ever, wasn’t happy about this, and posted on Twitter: “Would you apply the same rules to HIV positive dancers?”

HIV is a virus transmitted through sex or sharing needles and coronavirus is an airborne virus spread through tiny droplets of saliva, the kind you might share as you do the cha-cha.

Would you apply the same rules to HIV positive dancers? https://t.co/AS3r6pyTCU — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) September 20, 2021

Reactions

Even for him this was a crass comment, and he was dismantled on social media

1.

I haven’t been dancing in a while, exactly how much unprotected penetrative sex should I be performing during a salsa? pic.twitter.com/0tkzbkiuOL — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 21, 2021

2.

Sex Education Season 3 streaming now streaming on Netflix https://t.co/lRxNSMW3Zl — MAPASEKA (@mxpaseka) September 21, 2021

3.

So glad there's a vaccine against HIV 🤡 https://t.co/L7xRrkZFWb — Daniel Pitt (@RunGutoRun) September 21, 2021

4.

😂😂got to be a parody account https://t.co/5rqv5YyKUX — Tom Szczech (@tomszczech) September 21, 2021

5.

I did not contract HIV by dancing with people. https://t.co/7Q7eYhnLoI — Andrew Keates (@andrewkeates) September 21, 2021

6.

This is not comparable — HIV is not passed on by dancing.



Nor is it passed on by spitting, sneezing or coughing, kissing or general social contact.



People on effective treatment #CantPassItOn and can live long and healthy lives. https://t.co/oLRgaRQrYi — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) September 21, 2021

7.

No, because being HIV positive is not a choice — Weevopops (@weevopops) September 20, 2021

8.

Erm… how do you dance? Uncontrolled spraying your spunk around isn’t dancing Laurence. — Lenderz 🙈🙉🙊 (@Lenderz) September 21, 2021

9.

For HIV to be as contagious, that'll need to be a pretty hardcore Rumba. — Simon Nicholls (@sinichol) September 20, 2021

Related: Laurence Fox has taking knee tantrum then players are racially abused – gets pelted online