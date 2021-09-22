Laurence Fox is at it again, this time waltzing into the Strictly Come Dancing debate.
It all kicked off after it was reported that some of the professional dancers in this year’s lineup have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, meaning that they could not take part in the show.
Yesterday it was revealed that Covid has killed more people in US than the Spanish flu, so understandably every precaution is being taken by the show’s producers.
Fox, as ever, wasn’t happy about this, and posted on Twitter: “Would you apply the same rules to HIV positive dancers?”
HIV is a virus transmitted through sex or sharing needles and coronavirus is an airborne virus spread through tiny droplets of saliva, the kind you might share as you do the cha-cha.
Reactions
Even for him this was a crass comment, and he was dismantled on social media
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
