Laura Kuenssberg is set to interview Boris Johnson about his scandal-plagued spell in Number 10, prompting a slew of reactions on social media.

The BBC announced the ex-PM will give his first major interview about his time in office, and it was inevitable who would be afforded the opportunity to put his feet to the fire.

Kuenssberg remained close to Johnson as the political editor of the BBC, and recently embarked on a three-part special looking at his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kuenssberg always seems unhealthily close to Boris Johnson.



Given also Robbie Gibb’s continued role at the BBC – this interview smells of chums of Boris Johnson using our licence payer money to promote the man as his new book is coming out. https://t.co/M1sfjYk6M1 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 18, 2024

She interviewed key figures who served under Mr Johnson in Partygate: Inside the Storm and State of Chaos, who lifted the lid on his chaotic leadership.

News that Kuenssberg and Johnson will sit down again ahead of the release of Johnson’s new book has left everyone asking the same question.

Here’s a pick of the response:

Why?

Another fawning interview with a disgraced PM who blew an 80 seat majority just because he has a book coming out — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 18, 2024

Whatever for? To plug this disgraced bloviated sack of excrement and his book? — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) September 18, 2024

Why should we listen to you failing to hold this greedy grifter to account for the profound damage he’s done to our country, politics and standards in public life? Seriously why give Johnson airtime to promote his book and talk shit when he abused his office and lied to us all? — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) September 18, 2024

Why? Just to promote a mate’s book? Terrible use of the BBC — Steve 😷💙🇵🇪🇵🇪 (@stevexe42) September 18, 2024

Why tho?



Seriously? — Josh Russell, join 👉 @MVTFWD (@JoshFwd) September 18, 2024

