Laura Kuenssberg is set to interview Boris Johnson about his scandal-plagued spell in Number 10, prompting a slew of reactions on social media.
The BBC announced the ex-PM will give his first major interview about his time in office, and it was inevitable who would be afforded the opportunity to put his feet to the fire.
Kuenssberg remained close to Johnson as the political editor of the BBC, and recently embarked on a three-part special looking at his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She interviewed key figures who served under Mr Johnson in Partygate: Inside the Storm and State of Chaos, who lifted the lid on his chaotic leadership.
News that Kuenssberg and Johnson will sit down again ahead of the release of Johnson’s new book has left everyone asking the same question.
Here’s a pick of the response:
Related: Mike Galsworthy ends the Brexit argument in four minutes