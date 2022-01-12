The Labour Party has been accused of letting down the working class after abstaining on Monday’s vote on the welfare cap, the SNP claim, reports The National.

Commenting, the SNP’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss MP said: “One has to question what the point of the Labour Party is if they fail to vote down a welfare cap which directly impacts the lowest earners in our society.

“As the UK faces a Tory-made cost-of-living crisis, it is the duty of the opposition to fight for those being directly affected. However, yet again, the Labour Party are posted missing and continue to let down the UK’s working class.

Vulnerable

She continued: “It is disgraceful that, once again, the Tories are trying to balance the books on the backs of those on the lowest incomes.

“It’s clear that whether it’s a Labour or Tory UK Government, Scotland will always be vulnerable under Westminster control.

“The only way to keep Scotland’s families safe is to become an independent nation with the full powers needed to build a strong, fair and progressive country.”

Nadia Whittmore tweeted: “Some Labour MPs voted against, most abstained. I respect both positions. Only Tory MPs voted for (because this implicitly supports the idea of a cap), but the vote is actually just posturing because it wasn’t a vote to increase *spending*.”

Only Tory MPs voted for (because this implicitly supports the idea of a cap), but the vote is actually just posturing because it wasn’t a vote to increase *spending*. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) January 10, 2022

Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn also voted to bring an end to the welfare cap. He tweeted: “Government rhetoric about the soaring energy prices and the cost of living is shallow and empty. Last night I voted to bring about an end to the welfare cap which impacts so heavily on the most vulnerable in society.”

Government rhetoric about the soaring energy prices and the cost of living is shallow and empty. Last night I voted to bring about an end to the welfare cap which impacts so heavily on the most vulnerable in society. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 11, 2022

Reactions

1.

Shame on the so-called Labour MPs who didn't join you. — troovus (@troovus) January 11, 2022

2.

Thank goodness there are still MPs prepared to stand up for the most vulnerable people. It makes me sad that ideas like "the deserving poor" or "those that contribute" are still prevalent among those who were elected on a socialist platform. Please keep on doing what you do. — Anna231 (@Anna231A) January 11, 2022

3.

I don’t understand how you can respect labour MPs who abstained & voted with the government to punish the poor even further🙄😡 — Pinga🍊🍊 (@Pingachoo) January 12, 2022

4.

Still the real leader of the opposition. — stone cold steve albini (@largacty1) January 11, 2022

