Gavin Williamson could be in line for a knighthood after he was canned as education secretary, it was reported last week.

The MP for South Staffordshire is expected to feature in prime minister Boris Johnson’s next honours list, sources told the Telegraph.

Insiders believe he will get a gong in Boris Johnson’s next honours list, seen by some as the price for buying his silence.

Williamson declined to comment when approached by the publication, saying it was “not something I have heard about”.

Despite numerous calls for his resignation, Mr Johnson held onto the frontbencher until his Cabinet reshuffle this week which saw Williamson sacked from the role after two years.

Dark arts

The MP – who has served and also been sacked as defence secretary – said he was proud of the transformational reforms he had brought about as education secretary.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more.

“This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come. I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister and the Government.”

Before he entered the Cabinet he was the party’s Chief Whip where he was seen as a master of the dark arts.

Reactions

The news struck most people as the worst idea they have ever heard, with many making their feelings known on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

Thats it…time is *checks watch* 1pm, and I'm calling it. Satire is dead. https://t.co/OMM2tjzrPv — Dr Nick 💙 (@nickswhite) September 18, 2021

2.

Can somebody please turn this world the right way up again!!https://t.co/bf9MqstPHN — Reece Dinsdale 💙 (@reece_dinsdale) September 19, 2021

3.

Grade inflation really is out of control… https://t.co/kqxdwcx5qE — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 18, 2021

4.

And now they're going to give that twat Williamson a knighthood! pic.twitter.com/3KgtePH5dZ — Sarah Pegg🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺💙 #JohnsonOut (@sarahpegg9) September 18, 2021

5.

If Williamson gets a knighthood, then I want the honours system abolished. End of.



Come to think of it, we all already know it’s shamefully corrupt. So the only question is – is it salvageable? https://t.co/zknKYWZccI — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 18, 2021

6.

I hope he's got a nice fireplace to put the medal on. https://t.co/I31pUZ0HPX — 🕺🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🕺 (@mikegove12) September 18, 2021

7.

I tell you what, if they give Gavin Williamson a knighthood they better be giving one to every single person who has worked in a school over the last 18 months. — Secret Headteacher (@secretHT1) September 18, 2021

8.

the definition of 'failing upwards'…. https://t.co/I58iYWSJwX — Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) September 18, 2021

9.

The difference between Boris Johnson giving Gavin Williamson a knighthood and Caligula making his horse a consul would be that some people like horses. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 17, 2021

10.

So glad we live in a meritocracy https://t.co/xK6XvSpvWH — •𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔• (@agirlcalledlina) September 18, 2021

11.

I think Gavin Williamson was very reasonable settling for a knighthood in exchange for keeping his trap shut about where the bodies are buried. https://t.co/xn9sag3Vwg — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 18, 2021

12.

13.

We live in an incompetentocracy https://t.co/UQS767JOYp — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 19, 2021

14.

Amid reports that Gavin Williamson could receive a knighthood, the Cabinet Office says unfortunately he’s been downgraded to a cycling proficiency badge. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 20, 2021

15.

Gavin Williamson gets sacked and gets a Knighthood. Joe Bloggs gets sacked and can’t get benefits (£20 of which he’ll have to pay back) for 13 weeks as he has ‘made himself unemployed’. Sound fair? — Les Miserablebastard (@wokedandpoked) September 18, 2021

