When you think about communism and music what springs to mind?

Maybe this one?

Well, the Kenyan Communist Party will be running in the upcoming elections with a modernised anthem.

They decided to use some music to promote their push for votes and, we believe, created the first communist rap tune in doing so.

The video, shared on Twitter, features Kenyan rapper @davinkayostwo who raps about the benefits of voting for the communist party candidate, Booker Nger Omole.

So… the Communist Party of Kenya is running in this year's elections, and their campaign music video is going viral (via @S_iele) pic.twitter.com/Zg8EQwByhQ — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) February 3, 2022

According to social media the lyrics go: “‘The others lied a lot, never did their jobs, we eat bones while they eat the meat, they’re potbellied cause of the money they robbed us’ ‘The youth are supporting Booker, he understands our issues, 22 we’ll vote him, he can’t run from our problems, don’t worry we’ll have jobs…'”

Lyrics translation here https://t.co/xiUvEFYSmO — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) February 3, 2022

Reactions

Kenyan rural workers are being mobilised by rappers from the Communist Party of Kenya Youth League. They've dropped 2 tracks in 2 weeks for Dep. Vice Chair Booker Omole's parliamentary bid.



The CPK stands for liberating Kenya from neocolonialism and imperialism. #Kenyaelections pic.twitter.com/lBlyTJjO11 — redfish (@redfishstream) January 26, 2022

Capitalism has 24 hours to respond. — Omicron went viral (@WildCougar_) February 4, 2022

@SproatMark @ecomarxi WHERE DO WE SIGN UP?!?! 🤔🙌 — Thoughts On Love And Smoking (@BodytalkClub) February 4, 2022

They're definitely left. — Quiet, penis (@quiet_penis) February 4, 2022

