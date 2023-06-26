The search to stand up one of the most misleading stories to have ever graced our newspapers continued this week with a desperate social media shout out for children who identify as animals.

Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch has written to the schools watchdog Ofsted requesting that it inspect Rye College in East Sussex after a teacher was reportedly recorded telling a pupil she was “despicable” for refusing to accept her classmate identified as a cat.

The news has prompted outrage among Daily Mail, Telegraph and GB News reporters, as well as Piers Morgan who claimed this is “going on in schools up and down the country”.

Except, it’s really not.

In a statement this week, the school said none of its pupils “identify as a cat or any other animal”, and a school leaders union warned there must be a “sense of proportion”, accusing the minister of unnecessarily getting involved and “grandstanding”.

Others have hit out at newspapers for publishing “fake news” reports on the matter.

So once more for the people at the back. This story is fake news. There was no child who wanted to identify as a cat. The article itself admits it. The "cat" element was introduced by one of the two students winding up their teacher. pic.twitter.com/04ZDnDvkH0 — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 20, 2023

But that hasn’t stopped hungry journos from trying to bag a juicy scoop.

Unfortunately for one, it didn’t go quite how she planned after a ‘journorequest’ was given the social media treatment.

Check out the responses below:

I always thought that when my son hit 18 I'd see him out of the nest and off to start his life.

Instead, I find him laying around in sunbeams, scratching up the furniture, and demanding cuddles all day.

He even refuses to use the toilet!

Plz help! pic.twitter.com/Krn0dVvxcE — Ashleigh's Paradigm Shift🦖🏳️‍⚧️🦕 (@ParadigmPins) June 26, 2023

😂👏 — Dan Fan Girl 🤓 Vote yes ❤️🖤💛 (@ChristyDanFan) June 26, 2023

This is my son. He's in the army now. pic.twitter.com/G249RqXgD0 — Laura Halminen (@LauraHuu) June 26, 2023

Hi Helen.



My son has just reached those difficult teen years and is convinced he's a lizard. He wears spikes, sleeps all day, insists on being under a lamp.



I've tried everything but nothing works, I've had to resort to giving him insects just to stop the screaming. pic.twitter.com/2g6BFMb3M5 — Felix Cliché-DJ Fern (@Felix_F_Fern) June 26, 2023

My daughter has started identifying as a hack journalist and is now pushing a ridiculous alt-right smear campaign designed to invalidate the identities of trans people.



I'm terrified that if unchallenged, she'll end up as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail.



😱



#prrequest — PRIDE IS A PROTEST 🏳️‍🌈✊️ (@TrudePerkins) June 26, 2023

My wife identifies as a pillar of salt – it’s a lot — Brian (@spoonitoria) June 26, 2023

