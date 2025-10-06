Jane Goodall has been praised for a posthumous message about some of the world’s leaders and what she’d like to do with them.

Last week, the world-famous primatologist passed away from natural causes at the age of 91 while on a speaking tour of the US.

But before her death, Goodall did an interview with Netflix, as part of the streamer’s new Famous Last Words series. This features final interviews with celebrities to be released after they have died.

READ NEXT: Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

In the interview, Goodall is asked if there are any people she doesn’t like, to which she says there “absolutely” are.

“I would like to put them on one of [Elon] Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover,” she added.

When asked if she would like Elon himself to be on that ship, Goodall responded: “Oh absolutely, he’d be the host!”

She continued: “Along with Musk, it’d be Trump and some of Trump’s real supporters.

“And then I would put Putin in there, and I would put President Xi. I’d certainly put Netanyahu in there and his far-right government.

“Put them all on that spaceship and send them off.”

🚨 NEW: Netflix secretly recorded an interview with Dr. Jane Goodall in March, set to air only after her death.



In it, she says she wishes Trump and Elon Musk could be blasted into space… and closes with:



“Don’t lose hope.”



Now that’s a final message. pic.twitter.com/ywGysFqX6s — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 5, 2025

In a moving final message to viewers, Goodall said: “I want to make sure that you all understand that each and every one of you has a role to play. You may not know it, you may not find it, but your life matters and you are here for a reason.”

She went on to urge people to “not lose hope” and “think about the fact that we are part of Mother Nature.”

“Don’t give up,” she added. “There is a future for you. Do your best while you’re still on this beautiful planet Earth that I look down upon from where I am now.”