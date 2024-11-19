James O’Brien had a bewildered response to the Daily Mail running a story about “woke sandwiches”.

The right-wing newspaper has blasted Gen Z for opting for “woke” fillings in sandwiches instead of classic fillings like ham and mustard and cheese and onion.

A proliferation of modern foods such as avocado, olives and continental cheese has ruffled the feathers of reporters, with gym-loving Gen Z opting for chicken instead of sliced ham.

English cheddar also appears to also be on the decline.

While two-thirds of boomers say cheddar is their favourite cheese for a sandwich, that number falls through the age groups to just over half (52 per cent) of Gen Z.

In fact, those pesky youngsters are almost as likely to include continental cheese (48 per cent) as they are English cheddar in their sandwich.

Oh, the humanity!

James O'Brien can't believe what's being classed as 'woke' now. pic.twitter.com/Y3VuYrSLYO — LBC (@LBC) November 18, 2024

