A comment made about asylum seekers crossing the channel by a Talk TV presenter has provoked outrage.

Talk TV’s James Whale provoked anger after saying the British Navy should point its “weaponry” at migrant boats to deter them from crossing the Channel.

It came as more than 60 people were feared dead after a boat carrying migrants was found off Cape Verde in West Africa.

He said live on Talk TV: “Sadly people die all over the world. It sounds terrible but someone’s got to say it. Quite frankly there are more people dying on the roads, I’d be worried about them.

“I am concerned that these people who are called migrants are nothing more than criminals. They are not migrants at all. They are paying enormous amounts of money to criminal gangs, to criminally come to this country and who knows what they’re going to do?

“Most of them seem to be breaking the law, running rackets, if this was a land border we would have the military there stopping people breaking in. We have a moat around this country. We should be able to deal with this quite easily. We should have the Navy in the Channel, we should be pointing our weaponry at these people coming here illegally.”

Talk TV shared the clip from Jeremy Kyle shows, and wrote: “Talk TV’s James Whale is trending on X for these comments on immigration. Should the British Navy point its guns at the boats?”

However, it has since been deleted from their website and social media channels.

Here are some of the reactions to the Talk TV clip:

I'd love to see the Royal Navy harpoon this prize piece of gammon… https://t.co/3hLBo4PI1n — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) August 17, 2023

James Whale👇

“He had just about enough intelligence to open his mouth when he wanted to eat, but certainly no more.”

P.G. Wodehouse https://t.co/xMK4Zo3fna — trevorw1953 (@trevorw1953) August 16, 2023

This is what everyday fascism looks like. These two put Nazis to shame. They're scapegoating others to such an extent that they're ready to see children, women and men die for the sake of clickbait. Why are they allowed on the air? Who protects human dignity?#Respect4Refugees https://t.co/G6CEhRXD2P — Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) August 16, 2023

There we go, the media mainstreaming of British fascism. Both the biggest parties have facilitated this over the last 40 years and neither have any clue how, or intention to, stop or reverse this. As I've said before this requires #OccupyMedia until they stop. https://t.co/jSwBAH9fmw — Ben Goren (@BanGaoRen) August 16, 2023

This isn’t journalism. It’s a platform for enticing hate of the most vulnerable, asylum seeking people.



Odious vile man who says he speaks for majority of people in this country. Self deluded grandeur. Panel silent.



Talking as though death & weapons to kill ‘normal’ daytime TV. https://t.co/aBDRbYF0gl — Saira Ibrahim 💙 (@SairaIbrahim) August 18, 2023

