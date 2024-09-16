Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has found himself in the crosshairs of social media users after suggesting that he has the solutions to “fix” Britain’s myriad problems – despite being a senior member of the Conservative Party that has presided over the country for the last 14 years.

In a bold attempt to position himself as the voice of reason in the midst of what many see as a national crisis, Cleverly implied that he had a vision for repairing what has been dubbed “broken Britain.” Yet, it didn’t take long for social media users to point out the glaring contradiction in his stance: he has been a key player in the very government responsible for overseeing the country’s decline.

Twitter (now known as X) users wasted no time in responding to Cleverly’s claims, with many accusing him of hypocrisy. The online backlash was swift and cutting, with several tweets gaining widespread attention.

One of the most biting responses came from Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward), who sarcastically quipped:

“The absolute brass neck of senior Tories like James Cleverly pretending they have the answers to fix ‘Broken Britain’. It’s like an arsonist handing you a cup of water and saying, ‘Good luck with that fire I just started.’”

This tweet hit home for many, capturing the exasperation of those who feel the Conservatives, after more than a decade in power, are now trying to distance themselves from the very problems they’ve caused. From austerity cuts to Brexit chaos and the mishandling of the pandemic, the list of grievances is long, and voters are increasingly less willing to accept excuses from those in charge.

Another user, Henry Morris (@mrhenrymorris), highlighted the absurdity of Cleverly’s pitch, tweeting:

“So James Cleverly says he can fix ‘Broken Britain’? I must have missed him resigning from the government that broke it in the first place. Same old Tory playbook: break everything, then claim to be the only ones who can fix it.”

Morris’s tweet resonated with many, tapping into the broader sentiment that the Conservatives have had ample opportunity to address the issues facing the country, but instead have exacerbated them. From crumbling public services to skyrocketing costs of living, many believe that Britain’s brokenness is the direct result of government policies, not some external or unforeseen force.

Damian Low (@DamianLow3) added to the growing pile-on, tweeting:

“If James Cleverly thinks he can ‘fix Britain,’ maybe he should start by explaining why 14 years of Tory rule have only made it worse. We’re not stupid, James. The Tories broke Britain, and no one believes you’ve got the answer to fix it now.”

Low’s tweet is emblematic of the frustration many feel towards the Tories’ attempts to rewrite the narrative. The party was in power for nearly a decade and a half, yet ministers like Cleverly now seem to be positioning themselves as if they are fresh faces with new solutions, rather than long-standing members of the establishment responsible for the current state of affairs.

The Reality of “Broken Britain”

The term “broken Britain” isn’t just rhetoric—it reflects the harsh realities millions of people are living through. Public services are under unprecedented strain. The NHS, once the pride of the nation, is teetering on the edge, with waiting times for treatments and GP appointments longer than ever. Education funding has been cut to the bone, leaving schools struggling to provide even the basics. And with the cost-of-living crisis spiralling out of control, many families are facing an uncertain future, battling rising energy bills, stagnant wages, and unaffordable housing.

It’s these very issues that have caused such an uproar in response to Cleverly’s comments. Voters have grown tired of what they see as former government ministers intent on gaslighting the public, pretending that the challenges they now promise to solve somehow emerged under someone else’s watch.

A Political Playbook That’s Wearing Thin

Cleverly’s statement and the ensuing social media backlash highlight a pattern that has become all too familiar: Conservative ministers acknowledging the problems facing the country, yet sidestepping their role in creating or exacerbating those issues. For many, this deflection strategy has worn thin. After more than a decade of Conservative leadership, Britons are increasingly unwilling to accept the narrative that the party can suddenly “fix” what it had years to address.

James Cleverly might believe he has the answers, but judging by the online response, many voters believe it’s too little, too late. After 14 years of Conservative rule, Britain’s brokenness is a direct result of their policies—and no amount of rebranding will convince the public otherwise.

Related: The £311 billion Brexit Bill: A stark reminder of how much leaving the EU will cost the UK by 2035