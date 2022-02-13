James Blunt has offered his help after authorities in New Zealand played Barry Manilow songs to repel protesters at its parliament.

Hundreds of ‘freedom’ campaigners were subjected to the music artist’s greatest hits as they camped out in objection to Covid restrictions.

The parliament speaker, Trevor Mallard, on Saturday said he had authorised the use of a sound system to blast out vaccine messages, decades-old Barry Manilow songs and the 1990s earworm hit Macarena on a repeat loop.

Protesters responded by playing their own tunes, including Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It.

Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice https://t.co/AM2dZ6asMS — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 12, 2022

Police have been taking a more hands-off approach after a number of physical confrontations when they moved in on protesters, including an incident that was filmed and went viral of two female officers dragging a naked woman by her hair.

But by Friday, Mallard had changed tack and told staff to turn on water sprinklers overnight.

“No one who is here is here legally, and if they’re getting wet from below as well as above, they’re likely to be a little bit less comfortable and more likely to go home,” Mallard said, according to the news website Stuff.

Among the protesters’ grievances is the requirement in New Zealand that certain workers get vaccinated against Covid-19, including teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel.

Many protesters also oppose mask mandates, such as those in shops and for children over about eight years old in classrooms.

Related: Express trends as Jacob Rees-Mogg says Brexit wins are ‘coming soon’