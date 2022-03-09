Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny has again called for protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny is currently serving a three-and-a-half year sentence for embezzlement and could have his imprisonment extended by up to 15 years.
He has urged his supporters to act through social media from a prison outside of Moscow.
A series of snap polls carried out by the Anti-Corruption Foundation, an organisation founded by Mr Navalny, found that there have been “rapid shifts in the evaluation of the war” among Russian people.
Alexey Navalny wrote: “The share of respondents who view Russia as the aggressor doubled, while the share of those considering Russia a ‘peace-maker’ halved”.
He wrote a thread on Twitter on March 8 detailing how to keep the pressure on Putin’s regime.
