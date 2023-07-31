After receiving viewer comments from his own son, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s bid to stay firmly rooted to his family tree stepped up a notch after he invited his sister on GB News to discuss climate change.

Former Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg joined her brother on the show as the right-wing channel stepped up its climate change denialism.

Record global temperatures are expected to become more commonplace as the effects of climate change start to show, scientists have warned this month.

The World Meteorological Organisation says temperatures in excess of 50C could become commonplace in parts of the world, while others will suffer from droughts, wildfires and other weather-related events.

GB News has taken to shouting at weather maps as it urges its viewers to “not look up”.

Mark Doland and Neil Oliver have led the charge, saying the maps look “ridiculous” with their red hues and “manipulative climate hysteria”.

But Rees-Mogg has also jumped on the bandwagon, claiming global warming will actually “save lives”.

Global warming has actually saved lives. https://t.co/TDXJoAYiXF — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) July 28, 2023

Although it is true milder temperatures could indeed spare people in the globe’s wealthy north, where it’s already colder and people can buy protection against the weather, the heat will punish people in warmer, less wealthy parts of the world, where each extra degree of temperature can lead to famine and war.

Millions could be displaced by the effects of climate change, which is likely to place a strain on areas of the cooler, wealthier northern hemisphere.

