Food poverty campaigner Jack Monroe was in no mood to hold back after a Conservative supporter told a hungry nurse to “eat pasta” on Twitter.

Kevin Edger, a verified Twitter account, responded to BBC Panorama reports that a health worker from Leicester could no longer afford enough food for her three children and herself, and often goes without.

She says the rising cost of living has pushed her close to breaking point, but she is trying to find ways to cope, including accepting donated groceries from neighbours.

Replying to the news, Edger told the nurse to “buy a big bag of dried pasta” which would “feed a family for about £0.50p”.

Yet you can buy a big bag of dried pasta, that would feed a family, for about £0.50p….



If you shop and cook properly, you can eat healthy meals really cheaply.



I would love to see how she spends her salary… https://t.co/p02LyMJ6WN — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) April 11, 2022

Munroe replied with a typically blistering thread.

Read her response in full below:

That’s only 456 calories a day, but hey, it’s not like nursing is physically demanding, on your feet all day, shift work, is it? Operating at a deficit of 1,544calories a day is perfectly sustainable in your head, right? I sure hope so, because I’ve got a challenge for you pal! — Jack Monroe ♿️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@BootstrapCook) April 11, 2022

No tea, no coffee, no squash, no energy drinks, just this MAGIC PASTA that you think is the answer to everything.



Come back to me on Wednesday and let me know how things are working out for you.



And the * in the previous tweet? If they don’t have the Smartprice pasta, well… — Jack Monroe ♿️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@BootstrapCook) April 11, 2022

All these absolute wet wipes in your replies saying how EASY it is to cook healthy meals on a budget – pals I’ve been waiting ten years now for someone else to come along and help take some of the weight off my shoulders here, and yet here I am, working 100+ hours a week… — Jack Monroe ♿️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@BootstrapCook) April 11, 2022

helping people like Rebecca day after day, while people like you sit in your comfy lives telling us all how you’d be so much better at being poor than we are. SO DO IT THEN. Show us all how it’s done and I look FORWARD to your bestselling cookbook on the subject. Best of luck! 😌 — Jack Monroe ♿️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@BootstrapCook) April 11, 2022

Related: ‘Absolute horror show’: Tory MP Crispin Blunt defends convicted Khan