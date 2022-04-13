A BBC newsreader’s attempt at suppressing a sneeze was dubbed the “most British thing ever” last night.
Scott Bryan had to stop his broadcast on the Fixed Penalty Notices handed out to the prime minister and chancellor along with 30 other government officials.
As he was reading Sir Ed Davey’s response Bryan looked as if he was about to sneeze, before saying “I think I’ve got away with it”.
Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that this wasn’t his first skirmish with the sneezes.
In fact, he has quite a lot of form!
