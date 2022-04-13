This isn’t his first rodeo. Shaun’s been in training for this very moment pic.twitter.com/msRvd4KxTZ

In fact, he has quite a lot of form!

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that this wasn’t his first skirmish with the sneezes.

This is the most British thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/On2NvyV1ly

As he was reading Sir Ed Davey’s response Bryan looked as if he was about to sneeze, before saying “I think I’ve got away with it”.

Scott Bryan had to stop his broadcast on the Fixed Penalty Notices handed out to the prime minister and chancellor along with 30 other government officials.

A BBC newsreader’s attempt at suppressing a sneeze was dubbed the “most British thing ever” last night.

