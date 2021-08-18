Exports from Ireland to Great Britain skyrocketed in the first six months after Brexit while imports in the opposite direction declined, Irish government figures revealed.

The Irish Central Statistics Office (CSO) said goods exports to Great Britain – excluding Northern Ireland – rose bay 20 per cent to €6.7 billion (£5.7 billion) in the first six months of 2021, a spike of more than €1.1 billion compared with the same period in 2020.

But imports from Great Britain tumbled by more than €2.5 billion, or 32 per cent, to €5.3 billion in the same period.

Food, live animals and manufactured goods imports saw the largest drop off since June 2020.

Since January 2021, Great Britain is no longer part of the EU’s single market or customs union – making trade between Ireland and Great Britain more complicated.

The figures suggest that the UK’s exit from the EU has had an impact on trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic, with imports from Northern Ireland in the first half of 2021 significantly higher than the same period last year.

Imports from Northern Ireland increased to €1.8 billion between January and June 2021, compared with €998 million in 2020.

At the same time, the figures show that Irish exports to Northern Ireland grew 42 per cent in the first half of 2021 – rising to €1.6 billion compared with 2020.

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the customs territory of the UK – but customs checks and controls are applied to goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland also remains effectively in the EU’s single markets for goods.

Overall, seasonally adjusted goods exports from Ireland increased by €139 million in June 2021, a 1 per cent increase, since May 2021.

This means the figures remove any changes that may occur due to seasonal trade patterns.

According to the latest figures, exports to Great Britain account for 10 per cent of Ireland’s total exports – the corresponding figure for the EU is 36 per cent.

Total goods imports from the EU to Ireland jumped by 50 per cent in the last year.

