Disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock had his baseball cap nicked by a group of women on the Tube.

The MP’s hat was taken twice by the women, who were on a night out on Saturday.

In a TikTok video, Hancock was on a District Line train when he was asked by the group: “Are you really Matt Hancock?”

They then said: “We’re loving Matt. We don’t want to get off.”

Before the women leave, Hancock told them: “You go and enjoy yourselves.”

‘Everyone thinks he’s a ladies’ man’

Georgia Lewis, 19, from Rayleigh, Essex, was one of the women who bumped in Hancock on the tube.

She told The Mirror: “If he wants his hat back he can come and get it.

“He could have been identified for the rest of his journey. When we noticed him he kept his hat down, he didn’t want to be noticed. Maybe that’s why he had the hat and the mask on.”

She added: “Everyone seems to think he’s a ladies’ man now. I’ve had a few messages saying he was flirting with us. But I don’t think he was being flirty, he was just being nice.”

“I think my friend might have joked ‘cheating isn’t good’ but I think he zoned out. I think I said something like ‘how do you feel about cheating’, he turned to my other friend as she was just laughing and joking.

Hancock resigned from his health secretary role in June after photos and a video emerged of him breaking Covid lockdown rules with his government aide, Gina Coladangelo.

Writing to Boris Johnson, Hancock said the government “owes it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

‘I need to be with my children’

He said: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need to be with my children at this time.”

Last month, councillors in Newmarket passed a vote of no confidence in Hancock, their local MP.

The resolution states that Hancock, the Tory MP for West Suffolk, “neglected the best interests of his constituents” and, as health secretary, “demonstrated hypocrisy and hubris in the pursuit of his own interests”.

Mayor of Newmarket Michael Jefferys, who is a member of the Labour Party, said he has been “dismayed” at Hancock’s performance as an MP and as health secretary, adding: “For someone in such a responsible position to then behave in the way that he has is for me the last straw.”

