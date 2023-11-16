Iceland has decided to scrap its Christmas advert this year, choosing instead to “support customers” during the cost of living crisis.

As we enter the second half of November, it won’t be long before every advert you see on TV is Christmas-themed.

The likes of John Lewis and Aldi have released their festive ads, but one retailer you won’t be seeing a Christmas advert for this year is Iceland.

The supermarket has said it will be “supporting customers” this winter instead of investing in a promotional Christmas campaign this year.

Iceland’s executive chairman Richard Walker said the decision was a “no brainer.”

He told the Grocery Gazette: “As a business we were faced with a decision. Do we spend millions creating and sharing a TV advert or do we invest the money supporting our customers during the cost of living crisis?

“This was a no brainer for us. I am grateful that as a family-run company, we can make the decisions we believe are right for our business and our customers.”

Rather than spend millions creating and sharing a TV ad, we chose to invest the money supporting our customers during the cost-of-living crisis. No-brainer. #DoingItRight https://t.co/a02tYmcaSD — Richard Walker (@icelandrichard) November 10, 2023

Ditching a Christmas ad will allow the supermarket to keep “prices low” for customers, through schemes such as its Christmas Bonus Cards Saving scheme – which gives shoppers £15 back when they top up £100 – as well as deals such as a turkey roast dinner bundle for up to 10 people for just £30.

This is along with slashing prices on more than 1,000 household items and expanded its £1 value range.

Reacting to the decision on social media, one person wrote: “Brave and brilliant! The Christmas ads must cost an absolute fortune, so to pass the savings on to your customers is the right thing to do. Well done Iceland.”

Another said: “You have our support as a customer.”

And a third wrote: “It’s a lovely gesture from a fantastic community centric supermarket.”