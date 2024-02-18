A clip of Ian Hislop discussing Conservative Party funding has resurfaced in the wake of the death of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

World leaders and Russian opposition activists wasted no time on Friday in blaming the reported death of Navalny on President Vladimir Putin and his government.

“It is obvious that he was killed by Putin,” said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who was visiting Berlin as he sought aid for his country as it fights off an invasion by Russia.

“Putin doesn’t care who dies – only for him to hold his position. This is why he must hold onto nothing. Putin must lose everything and be held responsible for his deeds,” Mr Zelensky said.

While German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country temporarily took in Navalny in 2020 after he was poisoned with a nerve agent, said the Kremlin critic’s death makes clear “what kind of regime this is”.

An old Have I Got News For You clip of Ian Hislop discussing the Tory party and its funding by Russian oligarchs has also since resurfaced on social media.

The Private Eye editor said: “The Tory party are almost entirely funded by Russian oligarchs, most of whom are sanctioned”.

Watch the clip in full below:

