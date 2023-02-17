Ian Hislop stylishly explained where the blame really lies for the asylum seeker crisis during a BBC Question Time appearance.

The Private Eye editor commented on the situation following “horrifying” scenes outside a Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers last week, which saw fireworks thrown at police and a police van attacked with hammers and set alight.

Charity organisations have described Britain’s asylum system as “broken” following the incident, saying people are forced into a period of “limbo” as they wait for a decision on their claim to stay in the UK, and end up in hotels which they called “a completely inappropriate form of accommodation”.

The charities called on those in charge to “create a system that is fair and compassionate, and brings cohesion instead of division”.

Hislop echoed their concerns last night, unapologetically explaining where the blame really lies:

"To blame asylum seekers in hotels for being there, when the system has completely failed, seems to be encouraging people to go round there with hammers, smash up police cars and say it's your fault you're here."



Ian Hislop tears into Robert Jenrick #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/1PeFVol441 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 16, 2023

