Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with making indecent images of children, the Metropolitan Police said.

The veteran broadcaster, 62, who left the corporation in April, faces three charges over alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

“Edwards was arrested on November 8 2023. He was charged on Wednesday June 26 following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday July 31.

“Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case.

“Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”

