As a good rule of thumb, Prime Ministers probably shouldn’t have a net worth that outstrips the ruling monarch. After overtaking King Charles in the most recent Sunday Times Rich List, Rishi Sunak and his other half continue to see their wealth skyrocket.

How rich is Rishi Sunak?

According to the latest figures, both Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata have been quids-in as a result of their various investments over the years, and the subsequent mega-payouts from their shares and dividends.

The PM has raked in higher earnings on investments he had made during his time as a hedge fund manager more than a decade ago. Dividends and capital gains have netted him an extra £2.2 million in earnings in the last financial year.

Who is Rishi Sunak’s wife – and how has she made her money?

However, most of the couple’s wealth actually comes from Akshata and her side of the family. The businesswoman, who was famously called out for exploiting the UK’s non-dom loopholes to avoid paying tax, has been coining it in recent years.

As per the data uncovered by the Daily Mirror, the value of her shares in Infosys climbed from £7.16 million four years ago, to £16.94 million today. Another bumper payday, totaling more than £10 million, is due to land on Monday 1 July.

Infosys share price has risen alongside PM’s political profile

Akshata inherited the shares, and their value has quadrupled since 2020. Interestingly enough, this spike corresponds almost perfectly with Rishi Sunak’s appointment as chancellor, and his subsequent stint as Prime Minister.

This is a quirk that has not escaped the attention of Carol Vorderman. The TV presenter turned political activist has highlighted the remarkable – and ‘coincidental’ – upturn in fortunes for Infosys, which soared in value just before and during the pandemic.