Though Keir Starmer continues to keep his cards close to his chest in regards to ‘resetting’ the UK’s relationship with the EU, the wheels could soon be in motion for the reintroduction of a youth mobility scheme. This, however, would NOT reintroduce freedom of movement.

What is a youth mobility scheme?

Since voting to leave the European Union in 2016, Brits have seen their options to live and work within the EU bloc severely limited. However, a youth mobility scheme would allow young professionals and working adults to earn a living across the continent.

It is largely seen as a popular policy, and one that could signal a genuine recalibration between the UK and the EU. Though the Prime Minister has been keen to stress that ‘reset talks’ do not equate to the reversal of Brexit, Labour’s desire to mend old wounds is apparent.

Those hoping for closer ties between Britain and Europe will also be buoyed by comments Miguel Berger made on Sky News this morning. This German Ambassador to the UK says that a youth mobility scheme with the bloc ‘would be favoured by all 27 EU countries’.

UK-EU Commission talks set to accelerate ‘reset plans’

The next step, Berger says, will come at the end of 2024, when Starmer and his colleagues are set to meet with the EU Commission. From there, a ‘range of issues’ will be addressed. The diplomat also added that a youth mobility scheme is both ‘possible and necessary’.

‘I would say all 27 EU countries would favour a youth mobility scheme. I also get positive feedback about it in this country, and people in the UK feel like the opportunity to work and live in the European Union has been taken away from them.”

“It would be relatively small numbers of young people, who can stay elsewhere for a limited time. Youth mobility is possible, and it is necessary. The next step is for Keir Starmer to meet with the EU Commission, then we can discuss a range of issues for a reset.” | Miguel Berger