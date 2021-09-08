Hospital visitors are said to be ignoring covid rules, removing face masks – and telling nurses to ‘get lost’ when challenged.

Health chiefs have made an urgent plea for visitors at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Falkirk, to follow guidance and treat staff with kindness and respect.

It is understood visitors have been bringing take-away coffees up to ward areas then taking off their masks to drink them.

Professor Angela Wallace, NHS Forth Valley nurse director said: “The staff have been fantastic and are happy to speak to visitors about the guidance.

Ignoring

“But on occasions it has been very difficult as some have been more or less told to ‘get lost’ when challenged about ignoring advice.

“I would urge the public to please treat staff with kindness and respect; they are doing their very best to keep our hospitals safe.

“I would also like to remind people attending hospitals or using our services to continue to follow Covid-19 guidelines”

Professor Wallace added anyone who is unwell, has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case of covid or who has been advised to self-isolate should not visit.

They should also stay away if they are returning from a country which requires quarantine.