As inflation reached a 40-year high in April 2022, the cost of living is the topic on everyone’s lips. With rising energy and fuel bills, not to mention the escalating price of a weekly shop in the supermarket, our pockets are feeling the pinch.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 9 per cent in the 12 months to April 2022, up from 7 per cent in March, and according to the Office for National Statistics, 88 per cent of adults in Great Britain reported an increase in their cost of living in May this year.

It is very clear our money isn’t stretching the way it used to. What is more worrying is a new survey from GMB Union of more than 2,300 workers across all sectors which reports that 41 per cent of respondents agreed they “have had to borrow money to cover essentials from banks, payday lenders, or family and friends in the last six months”.

GMB members who completed the survey also said they couldn’t afford to have the heating on and feed their families. Some respondents reported that they were only eating every other day, while others said they were struggling with depression as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“We face the perfect storm of wages plummeting as prices shoot up. It’s a disaster for workers,” says Gary Smith, GMB General Secretary. The situation is by no means UK-only, in the US, a survey by peer-to-peer lending company LendingClub found that among those who took part, 61 per cent reported living paycheck-to-paycheck in April, a 9 per cent increase from a year ago.

