Earth is not “some indestructible toy”, prime minister Boris Johnson told world leaders as he spoke of the upcoming Glasgow COP26 summit as “the turning point for humanity”.

To emphasise the point, he also added Kermit the Frog was wrong when he said It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green.

Johnson called on countries to cut their carbon emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, praised the end of China’s international financing of coal, and congratulated Pakistan’s pledge to plant 10 billion trees.

The 20-minute speech ended with references to renowned Greek writer Sophocles and a Muppet.

On Jim Henson’s creation, he said: “And when Kermit the Frog … Kermit the Frog … sang “It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green” – you remember that one? – I want you to know he was wrong. He was wrong’

‘It is easy. It’s not only easy, it’s lucrative and it’s right to be green … And he was also unnecessarily rude to Miss Piggy, I thought.’

He added: “Sophocles is often quoted as saying that there are many terrifying things in the world, but none is more terrifying than mankind, and it is certainly true that … we are uniquely capable of our own destruction, and the destruction of everything around us.

“But if you look at the Greek, Sophocles actually said … was that man is deinos and terrifying isn’t quite right as far as a translation for deinos. What Sophocles really means is humanity is awesome – both terrifying but also awesome.

“We have an awesome power to change things and to change things for the better, and an awesome power to save ourselves.

“In the next 40 days, we have to choose, the world has to choose what kind of awesome we’re going to be.”

And here's the clip: Boris Johnson references Oxford philosopher Toby Ord, Greek God Boreas and Kermit in his speech at #UNGA pic.twitter.com/JAOI3O33v0 — Alexander Britton (@adbritton) September 23, 2021

Reactions

As expected, people leapt on it on social media.

1.

2.

"What did I tell you to do?"

"Show I was serious by referencing a respected environmentalist, like David Attenborough, George Monbiot … maybe Greta Thunberg."

"And what did you do?"

"A Muppet joke." pic.twitter.com/PuWW8Ah2F9 — The Poke (@ThePoke) September 23, 2021

3.

What does cringe sound like? Behold https://t.co/GlYDDhHz9Q — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) September 23, 2021

4.

Dear god can someone please stop Boris Johnson humiliating the U.K. on global platforms already.



He’s talking to world leaders using kids tv shows now



‘Kermit the frog said it’s not easy being green, he was wrong’



Just stop FFS#COP26 #kermit #BorisTheLiar #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/YVaipPOCde — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) September 23, 2021

5.

And then….in front of the entire UN …..after saying how people need to grow up…he said Kermit the Frog was wrong….. it’s not easy being green pic.twitter.com/5em1m4cv6Q — Sue Price 💙 #FBPE 🇪🇺 #Rejoin (@SusanPrice4) September 23, 2021

6.

When an attempt at humour falls as flat as Boris Johnson's reference to Kermit, the usual retort is "Don't give up the day job." But we'll make an exception. He should. He really should. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 23, 2021

7.

A clown without laughter is just a man without talent in silly clothes https://t.co/b4QlgtlBbT — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) September 23, 2021

8.

Prime Minister, I served with Kermit. I knew Kermit. Kermit was a friend of mine. Prime Minister, you're no Kermit. — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) September 23, 2021

9.

10.

Boris Johnson’s speech about Kermit the Frog is much improved with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme tune added to it. pic.twitter.com/8U2clMUjVs — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 23, 2021

11.

" i want the world to grow up, so here's a quote from Kermit the Frog". — Rodders 🚩🌹🏴‍☠️ (@rodjgrimmer) September 23, 2021

12.

Anyone who's been to a lot of open mic nights knows this energy.



He turned up, told three other acts that he only started because everyone at work told him how funny he was, has only done three gigs but "smashed all of them" and then get up and… https://t.co/Ef5W9nG6uM — Rufus Hound (@RufusHound) September 23, 2021

13.

"I once quoted Kermit the Frog at a conference of global leaders." pic.twitter.com/y84qP8ZQiD — Dan M (@SirArthurIndeed) September 23, 2021

14.

The Guinness Book of Records currently lists the anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories in Minneapolis as being the quietest place in the world, with a noise reading of minus 9.4 decibels. Beaten last night by the UN's reaction to Boris Johnson's Kermit joke. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) September 23, 2021

15.

Yeah, I wouldn’t open with it.

Not as easy to get laughs when your audience aren’t pissed-up fellow Tories at a £1k-per-plate black tie function, is it?



pic.twitter.com/vwu4d7iSqd — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 23, 2021

