The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation has been listed as “delinquent” by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit annual records.

A delinquency notice letter was sent to the charity earlier on May 3 saying the foundation is “listed as delinquent” for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”

The letter says an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and its registration may be “suspended or revoked”.

The PA news agency understands that a physical cheque as part of the filing was sent by Archewell Foundation to the California Attorney General’s Office and a new one has been sent to resolve the issue.

The letter from California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers warns: “An organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.

“The organisation may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.

“Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed.”

PA understands the foundation believes its tax filings were submitted on time and a cheque was sent and it was only made aware of any issue when the delinquency notice was published.

Now that a new cheque has been posted, it expects the issue will quickly be resolved, with this being reflected in in records within seven business days.

Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organisation created by Harry and Meghan.

On its website, it says its mission is to “show up, do good”, adding: “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion.”

On Sunday, the couple visited a local charity in Lagos, Nigeria, Giants of Africa, as part of their three-day visit to the country.

Giants of Africa uses basketball to empower young people.

There, they unveiled a partnership between the organisation and the Archewell Foundation.

