Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying police in connection with a protest in Malmo last month.

The climate activist was detained with other protesters after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the Swedish city’s port on June 19, local newspaper Sydsvenskan said on Wednesday.

A “young woman” was charged because she “refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene” during the protest, a short statement by Swedish prosecutors said.

The statement did not identify the woman but Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin confirmed it is Ms Thunberg.

The 20-year-old Swede will face a trial at the end of July, Sydsvenskan added.

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the paper the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Ms Thunberg’s media team did not immediately answer a request for comment.

She inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

