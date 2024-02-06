Gregg Wallace has been credited for penning the most Alan Partridge ‘day in the life of’ column ever for The Sunday Telegraph.

The MasterChef star contributed his Saturday routine as part of a series looking at how famous names spend their precious downtime, and there were quite a number of shock revelations in there.

Wallace is a health and fitness advocate after losing almost five stone since 2017, and alongside his wife Anna and a range of experts he launched the website Showme.fit.

The 59-year-old previously revealed he was warned he was “heading for a heart attack” and had watched himself “getting bigger and bigger” on TV before a doctor cautioned him about his high cholesterol in 2017.

Now, he’s fitter than ever thanks to frequent trips to the gym, where they let him in early so he can swim and sauna by himself.

“I’m now 12 stone and I have less than 18 per cent body fat and a six-pack, but I have a belly that bloats,” Wallace opined in The Sunday Times magazine.

“I guess we all have our imperfections”, he adds.

Wallace, who judges food for a living, breakfasts in the local Harvester, because in his words:

“I’ve regularly been disappointed in three-star Michelin restaurants around Europe but never in a Harvester.”

Time with his autistic son is important, even though he’ll admit that a child “isn’t something that I would have chosen at my age”.

“I was always very honest with Anna, but it’s what she wanted and I love her.”

Gaming, on the other hand, is something he is more than happy to cater for.

“I’m an amateur historian”, Gregg says. “I spend two hours by myself in my home office playing Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, set in 878 AD. I prefer turn-based strategy computer games to fast ones that require reflex.”

Then it’s bed by 8pm and asleep by nine, dreaming of sausages, bacon and eggs, Harvester style.

Catching up on Gregg Wallace’s magnificently Partridgian My Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dHmKPhHk00 — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) February 5, 2024

I always worried Gregg Wallace wasn’t as nice as he seemed. The vibe was off, something was wrong. But it turns out my suspicions were right. Imagine saying you never wanted your own child! pic.twitter.com/rpzJCh6n6P — Dr Bella MC (@Dr_BellaR) February 6, 2024

The Gregg Wallace piece below is amazing. https://t.co/UnezIL4zve pic.twitter.com/A3uqUeQLXI — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) February 6, 2024

Gregg Wallace arriving at his local Harvester of a Saturday morning pic.twitter.com/U79MOqKlvf — Michael Taylor (@M_H_Taylor) February 6, 2024

