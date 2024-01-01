As far as political statements go, you’ll struggle to find a bigger one than this. Rock legends Green Day seized their opportunity during a New Year’s Eve broadcast in the US – altering the lyrics to their huge hit ‘American Idiot’. However, the pro-Trump crowd haven’t taken it well.

Green Day get political, take swipe at Donald Trump

The group were invited to perform on Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. It’s basically the Stateside version of the Hootenanny, and the star-studded guestlist always draws a huge audience. The song was initially created to take a swipe at the Bush Administration.

However, singer Billie Joe Armstrong treated us all to an updated version of the anthem, swapping the line “I’m not part of the Redneck agenda” to “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda”. The change was deft, but it’s impact has been felt far and wide.

WATCH: Green Day’s live performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Trump supporters have denounced the performance as ‘woke’ – a word they use to describe pretty much anything they don’t like. What’s more, the band were even criticised for ‘making the song political’, somewhat overlooking its original meaning.

You can watch the swift change of lyrics here:

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyrics in “American Idiot” to sing, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” during the band’s performance on Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. pic.twitter.com/eclNR7D83s — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 1, 2024

US Elections 2024: Donald Trump likely to lead Republican charge

The fallout is a stark reminder that America is heading into yet another seismic election campaign. Joe Biden is likely to come up against Donald Trump once again, and the scandal-hit Republican is already coming out on top in a number of opinion polls.

Controversies have never stood in Trump’s way. Even while fighting a number of ongoing court cases, he’s still the most popular Republican candidate for 2024 – by some distance. One man’s ‘American Idiot’ is another man’s ‘Leader of the Free World’…