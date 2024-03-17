It was inevitable, really. It’s understood that GB News is now planning to post some of its more contentious content online, after receiving another rebuke from OFCOM earlier this month.

OFCOM has been closely monitoring GB News for compliance with broadcasting standards. Several instances of breaches, including impartiality guidelines and accuracy in reporting, have drawn the regulator’s attention.

GB News puts some live programming online

The channel, founded with the promise of offering an alternative perspective in the British media landscape, has faced criticism for its editorial decisions and programming content since its inception.

Control of their live programming is has previously been flagged as ‘inadequate’, and presenters have been criticised for failing to challenge viewpoints that may come across as misleading or offensive – something which hasn’t previously bothered GB News.

Neil Oliver among those shifted from live TV

Following a litany of offences, GB News received a number of reprimands from OFCOM – the latest coming when Laurence Fox made sexist comments against journalist Ava Evans. A Nigel Farage-fronted programme from 17 January is also under scrutiny.

However, recent developments indicate a strategic shift in response to regulatory pressure. As reported by The National, Neil Oliver’s live broadcasts will no longer continue on the TV channel – with a two hour broadcast going online instead.

A one-hour, edited version will then be shown on GB News. Private Eye also claim that an ‘online-first’ strategy for some shows is being pursued by bosses at the media outlet – and they also found time to poke fun at their editorial stance.