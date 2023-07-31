GB News eschewed the usual banking experts to get the face of Halifax’s legendary adverts in to discuss de-banking.

The news channel has been up in arms about people getting stripped of their accounts after Nigel Farage was ungraciously booted out by Coutts.

Speaking on the news channel this weekend, the former UKIPer announced he has launched a new website to campaign on behalf of people whose accounts have been shut.

He said that “every option is on the table” with regard to taking legal action against NatWest after it shared his personal information.

It comes as the Mail on Sunday reported that the number of bank accounts closed has risen in recent years from under 50,000 in 2016 to almost 350,000 last year.

Discussing the issue on GB News, Howard Brown, who fronted the famous ‘who gives you extra’ ads in the early 2000s, made an appearance to discuss his latest music venture and fight against woke culture.

And yes, it is as bad as it sounds.

Watch it here:

Related: Rishi Sunak does NOT like being questioned about his love of private jets