Rishi Sunak got his back up after being interrogated about his use of private jets on BBC Radio Scotland today.

The Prime Minister kicked start the week with a visit to north-east Scotland, where he mHe et key figures in the energy sector and visit what Downing Street said were “critical infrastructure projects” that would boost the economy and generate new jobs.

He also used the trip to announce hundreds of new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea.

Questioned about the government’s environmental credentials on BBC Radio Scotland, Sunak struck a noticeably defensive tone.

Officials have been forced to admit this week that Tory ministers are using hugely expensive taxpayer-funded private jets instead of trains an average of over once a week.

Sunak and his cabinet colleagues have taken 74 flights on the plush new aircraft since June last year.

It includes one jaunt around Tory targets in the North West, including a flight lasting just 28 minutes.

Sunak also borrowed a Tory donor’s helicopter to get to an event despite it taking just 10 minutes longer by train.

