You’ll have to search long and hard to find a clip more depressing than this. Just Stop Oil have drawn attention to an exchange one of their representatives had with GB News recently – in a scene that could quite easily fit into the Don’t Look Up movie.

Climate change impact leaves GB News hosts in stitches

Alex de Koning was invited to speak on the channel, after devastating wildfires in North America and intense flooding in Pakistan claimed many lives earlier this year. However, the activist didn’t exactly have a captive audience to speak to.

Hosts Andrew Pierce and Beverley Turner met de Koning’s climate change warnings with outright skepticism. The pair questioned every point raised by the Just Stop Oil member, and instead, burst into a fit of hysterics while he addressed the global warming death toll.

What are ‘wet bulb’ temperatures?

ADK referenced an article published by The Economist in 2022. The piece explains the ‘wet bulb’ phenomenon, where it essentially becomes impossible for sweat to cool the body down, causing people to overheat and, in effect, cook.

In this scenario, cells become swollen, proteins are strained, and organ systems collapse, eventually causing death. Environmental activists now believe that global temperatures are reaching a point where more and more humans will be subjected to wet bulb conditions.

WATCH: Climate change warnings laughed-off by GB News presenters

While Alex was explaining the theory, however, he was met by uncontrollable laughter. Pierce and Turner found the idea of people ‘boiling in their own skin’ comical, and sniggered throughout the rest of the interview. At one point, the male presenter tells de Koning to ‘grow up’.

Just Stop Oil have since posted a clip to their Twitter page, highlighting the absurdity of the interview.

🤡 @GBNEWS Presenters Laugh at Thousands Dying From Climate Change



📺 On air with Andrew Pierce and @beverleyturner, our spokesperson Alex De Koning spelled it our for the pundits — thousands of people are dying worldwide today as a direct result of climate change. pic.twitter.com/PtPOJQVZZV — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) August 16, 2023

And, if you’re suspicious of the editing, you can watch the full video here. Somehow, it’s even worse…