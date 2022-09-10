King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.

During a poignant and sombre meeting of the Accession Council, the King spoke movingly about his mother and the grief his family is experiencing, but said the “sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers” had been the “greatest consolation”.

Charles spoke of the late Queen’s “selfless service”, adding: “My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

National anthem and flag

During the sombre time for the royal family, some people have chimed in, hoping to push a more patriotic nation going forward.

None more so than Henry Bolton, for UKIP leader.

He tweeted: “It’s apparent that most British schools no longer teach their pupils the National Anthem, or fly the Union Flag. I ask @trussliz and @kitmalthouse to issue an instruction to all schools to rectify this omission, and to do so prior to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. – Please RT.”

Reaction

There was some support.

However, some people don’t remember it ever actually being a thing, and others definitely don’t want it to be.

Henry Bolton needs to be kept away from the drinks cabinet.



I am 53 And can state categorically that the national anthem was not taught at schools when I was attending. https://t.co/elybfJWeBg — John West 🕯💙🇺🇦 (@JohnWest_JAWS) September 10, 2022

Or teach History https://t.co/G8QybcPXfw — Deryck De McBoomer (@DeMcbot) September 9, 2022

School didn't teach me the anthem or fly the flag – and that was back in the 1970's.



What are you on about? — Mike D – London, Europe (@MikeDLondon) September 9, 2022

My youngest kid's school has asked for clothes because some of the families there can't afford them.



That's more a priority. https://t.co/oN8R2RvGX6 — Mj (@here_comes_B) September 10, 2022

There’s no such thing as a British school. There is English, Scottish, Welsh and Irish schools 👍 https://t.co/pxZWQCIvlm — Con 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@topspur22) September 10, 2022

That’s because they don’t. This is not America. https://t.co/covDmZp2ES — Pablo (@SnrPolitoHolt) September 10, 2022

I've noticed a quite disturbing rise in this sort of toxic nationalism since the death of the #Queen. Rather than moving on from a monarchy that is an anachronism in the modern world, we seem to be retreating into a form of patriotic propaganda last seen in the 1950's. https://t.co/fuy3WHft4k — One More Good Man #FBPE 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 💙 🌟🌻 (@OneMoreGoodMan) September 10, 2022

I was at school during the late Fifties and the Sixties. We didn’t sing the national anthem, and I never saw a flag on display. But hey, just rewrite history to suit your agenda. Twit. https://t.co/XgGToRtu8R — Catherine (@Catheri63659074) September 10, 2022

Funny how some folk who are passionate abt the UK seem to know so little abt it. There is no UK school system. The UK Govt is NOT responsible for schools in Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland. The UK Govt is responsible for school education in England. All kind of basic. https://t.co/Lso5KbmleF — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) September 9, 2022

