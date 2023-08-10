A former Conservative Party advisor has called for the NHS to be fully privatised in order for it to function properly.

Buildings across the health service “are in a very bad way and getting worse”, it has been reported this week, with the Government being warned that patients “deserve better”.

It comes after an investigation by the Liberal Democrats found evidence of chemical leaks in patient areas at a number of hospitals in England, as well as broken fire alarms in some facilities.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Keeping patients and staff safe is vital. High-quality care depends on having reliable buildings and equipment.

“Too many NHS buildings and facilities are in a very bad way and getting worse.

“Trust leaders have warned long and loud about the eye-watering cost of trying to patch up creaking infrastructure and out-of-date facilities. The multibillion-pound repairs bill is growing at an alarming rate.”

Data from one Freedom of Information (FOI) request made by the party revealed there had been 115 chemical leak incidents at NHS hospitals between June 1 2022 and May 31 2023.

It has raised more concerns over the funding of the NHS, which were discussed on Jeremy Kyle’s show on TalkTV last night.

Former Tory advisor Leon Emirali said the answer to “fixing” the NHS is “full privatisation”.

"We have to start from scratch, rip the thing up and start again. The NHS is broken on all fronts!"



Former Conservative adviser Leon Emirali says the answer to "fixing" the NHS is "full privatisation".@LeonEmirali | @BenedictSpence pic.twitter.com/BOXCHkp0Ab — TalkTV (@TalkTV) August 9, 2023

